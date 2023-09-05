Friday night is bringing a spectacle to the McMahon Memorial Auditorium that is expected to blend music, dance, art and audience immersion that’s got to be seen to believed.
Its idea could be called “outrageous.”
More like ARTrageous.
As part of the McMahon Memorial Auditorium’s first-ever show season, “The ARTrageous Experience,” a one-of-a-kind of fusion of art and entertainment that promises an explosion of creativity and energy, according to Lauri Francis, marketing director as well as performer in the ensemble collective.
The ensemble has been working together since the 1980s, Francis said. As ARTrageous, they’re in their eighth year. She said they began as street performers before starting a children’s-based non-profit.
The ARTrageous ensemble is comprised of world-class singers, recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators, and veteran musicians brought together by their shared passion for art and community, according to Francis.
“We’re the only show I believe that does all the multidisciplinary arts … on one stage,” she said. “From a rock concert and dance to live paintings coming into form before your very eyes. … We even have a blacklight world with paint and different kind of colors popping out for you.”
The ensemble’s stated mission is to spread the message that arts are an integral and valuable part of human existence through a display of music, dance, and audience participation. It’s about bringing awareness of the arts to the next generation, Francis said. Local students will see the performance during Friday’s school day. She said they donate these performances at every stop and students get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
“We’re very passionate to bringing arts to the kids and keep it very accessible,” she said. “We find it more valuable and more important to get arts in front of kids.”
The show is described as an interactive experience where each scene or musical number includes crowd participation. The audience becomes a part of the show with some invited to join the troupe on stage for unique numbers featuring their own creativity.
Kids will love it and, Francis said, so will their families. While the show itself is about 90 minutes long, the show really begins when the doors open at 6 p.m. and the audience arrives.
“You’ll really want to get there early,” she said.
Francis said Lawton will offer a first for the ARTrageous crew. Six audience members will be selected to go on an “ARTrageous quest” and do a range of activities to win a prize, she said.
After the show, attendees will be able to meet the troupe, look through the live art gallery on stage and take photos as well, according to Francis.
While the ARTrageous ensemble isn’t new to Oklahoma, Francis said it’s exciting to make their first appearance in Lawton. If you have any doubts about what’s in store, she said, don’t. Let yourself immerse in the arts and have fun.
“It’s just a really fun journey,” she said. “It’s an experience that’s super immersive, it’s for the whole entire family. Just do it.”
“ARTrageous is unique and we love to get the whole family involved,” she said.