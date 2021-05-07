ADA — First American artists are invited to show their work at the Artesian Online Art Market May 28 through Aug. 2.
The third virtual showcase of First American art offered by the Chickasaw Nation, after last year’s Artesian Online Art Market and Southeastern Arts Show and Market (SEASAM), this year’s online market will be a first-class showcase for First American art, as well as a virtual destination for both art collectors and enjoyers.
Registration is open now to any First American citizens who are an enrolled member of a federally recognized tribe.
Applications are available at ArtesianArtsFestival.com/Apply.
The deadline to enter a piece for competition is 5 p.m. May 7. Registration for non-competition pieces will continue throughout the market as space is available.
Open to the public for viewing and purchasing art, the Artesian Online Art Market will be available at ArtesianArtsFestival.com. The online market presents an opportunity for the public to enjoy original works of fine art by talented First American artists.
Artists must be at least age 18 and present documentation of citizenship in a federally recognized First American tribe.
Competition categories include drawing, graphic arts, mixed media, painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, 3-D diverse, beadwork/quillwork, pottery, traditional dress & regalia, weaponry and cultural diversity.
There will be a first-place winner for each category. There will also be judges’ awards and a Best of Show award. Artists will be notified by email if they win an award. Winners will also be posted to ArtesianArtsFestival.com.
In years past, the festival included artists belonging to many First American tribes.
More information can be found at ArtesianArtsFestival.com, or by calling (580) 272-5520 or email: ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.