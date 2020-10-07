MEDICINE PARK — Beautiful music, beautiful art and hopefully, beautiful weather will greet visitors to Medicine Park this weekend. The 12th Annual Medicine Park Flute Festival and Art Walk opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with Native American flute music drifting on the air at Bath Lake Island, and art from near and far set up around the Old Plantation Restaurant. The event closes each night at 8 p.m.
Artists will set up their booths beginning at noon Friday, and will join flute-players for a complementary barbecue dinner at Hitchin’ Post Park, as they listen to flute music at the traditional flute circle, a long-held tradition.
The Art Walk will feature 28 local and regional artists. Pottery, sculpture, paintings, drawings, jewelry and more will be on display and available for purchase.
“We have quite the variety this year”, Jean Schucker, longtime Art Walk organizer, said. “Two judges will evaluate the artists’ work for top honors and a check for first, second and third place. The judging begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. We will not have the children’s art tent this year, but we’re sure the kids will find some surprises along the way as they stroll through the Park. Hint: look for painted rocks.”
During the early days of COVID-19, the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority voted to cancel two of the early events of 2020, Parkstomp and Roots Ball.
“As time went on, and early sanctions were lifted, we decided to proceed with Rockin’ the Park (without fireworks) in July and the Blues Ball over Labor Day. We urged safe social distancing and although masks were not mandated, we urged people to make good choices when out and about in Medicine Park. We are still keeping those suggestions in place, and we remind visitors to be respectful of others,” Schucker said.
Beginning both days at 9:30 a.m., the 12th Annual Flute Festival will begin at the Bath Lake Island Stage with a scheduled open mic session going until 12:40 a.m. After a lunch break, the flute music will pick back up at 1:50 p.m. on the Island Stage with scheduled open mic performances until 6:30 p.m., at which time the headliners – Timothy Nevaquaya, Calvert Nevaquaya and Gaby Nagel – will perform on the Island Stage. In addition to the scheduled open mic performers, there will be time on Sunday between 2 and 2:15 p.m. allotted for walk-on performances.
“This year’s Flute Festival and Art Walk is dedicated to the memory of several of our longtime Medicine Park residents who loved and supported the event since it began,” Schucker said. “Lee Hibbitts started the Native American Flute Festival 13 years ago with Reed Alder, the colorful and talented emcee for each event. “We are also dedicating the festival to Buddy Dye, longtime resident and event supporter, and Georgia Beeson, whose son, Myron Beeson, is honoring his deceased mother with his Hopi tribes’s traditional year of mourning, which includes no public performances. We will miss them all.”
Performances continue Sunday at 9:50 a.m. at the Main Stage, where a large tent will provide shade and safe social distancing for visitors.