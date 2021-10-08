MEDICINE PARK — Flute music will fill the air and art will line the streets in Medicine Park this weekend during the 13th Annual Medicine Park Flute Festival and Art Walk.
There are over 30 artists signed up to participate in the art walk, all of them selling homemade work. Things get going at noon Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
“There are so many different items that they will be selling from paintings and pottery. There are even people who have designed their own T-shirts, tumblers and jewelry,” according to Yolonda Ramos, Medicine Park Economic Development Authority treasurer.
Artists will set up their booths beginning today. Later, the artists and flute-players will join for a long-held tradition for the festival, a complementary barbecue dinner at Hitchin’ Post Park, as they listen to flute music at the traditional flute circle.
Judges for the Art Walk will be Cornell Pewewardy, vice chairman of the Comanche Nation; Jack Crouch, assistant professor for Cameron University; and Medicine Park’s Haddie New of Haddie’s Rockin’ Sunsets.
Along with the art vendors, there will be a children’s area setup where kids can paint rocks and then hide them around the town.
“It’s important to include the kids in these things,” Ramos said. “They are our future.”
Nice Ice Baby and Candy Canvas have donated supplies and labor toward the kid’s activities, according to Ramos.
Headlining flutists for the weekend include brothers Calvert and Timothy Nevaquaya, Travis Komahcheet and Myron Beeson. Tone Gyah Dae, Danica Lee, Dennis Laughlin, Sandy Czerwinski, Gary Riley, Hoshua Reid, Rae Denton, Sanddi Horton and Gaby Nagel also are scheduled to perform.
“We will have flute music all day long. We’ve been wanting to have a native presence for a long time so me and two of the flute players have teamed up to bring in several native dancers,” Ramos said.
On Sunday evening, the Apache Fire Dancers will take the stage at Bath Lake, which will be a sight to behold, according to Ramos.
“It’s amazing to watch these guys dance,” Ramos said. “ This will be an amazing experience for everyone.”