After beating cancer five times and struggling with the sixth diagnosis, it’s her faith that keeps Wyonna Alberty going.

“I trust God, with everything,” Alberty said while looking at a photograph of herself on a wall in the McMahon Center for Breast Health at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3201 W. Gore. The photograph was made by local artist Krystal Britz as part of her “It’s not You or I It’s WE!” Art Series for the Center of Breast Health. An official reception was held Monday for patients and visitors to take a first look.

