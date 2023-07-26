After beating cancer five times and struggling with the sixth diagnosis, it’s her faith that keeps Wyonna Alberty going.
“I trust God, with everything,” Alberty said while looking at a photograph of herself on a wall in the McMahon Center for Breast Health at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3201 W. Gore. The photograph was made by local artist Krystal Britz as part of her “It’s not You or I It’s WE!” Art Series for the Center of Breast Health. An official reception was held Monday for patients and visitors to take a first look.
The circumstances leading Britz to create this art series, however, are unfortunate. Britz’ good friend, Jenny Sage, died of breast cancer – at age 37.
“She didn’t get it checked out,” Britz said, referring to a lump her friend had found in her breast. “With early detection, the chance for survival is very high.”
One of the goals of the photographs, therefore, is to raise awareness and to encourage everyone to get checked out regularly, like Britz did when she went in for a mammogram at the McMahon Center for Breast Health. She then realized there was no art on the wall, and decided to change that and to pitch the idea to the hospital. The images are just the first part of her series, with over 300 size-inclusive gowns making up the second part.
The 14 photographs show female patients of all ages, races and sizes, and although not everyone actually has been diagnosed with cancer, a lot of them are survivors, such as Alberty. She was diagnosed with vulvar cancer in 2014, 2019, 2021 and 2022, with cancer in her left breast in 2016 and just recently with cancer in her right breast. Chemotherapy, radiation — she’s done it all.
For Britz, it was important to show the patients in their true self and with vulnerability. Before taking the pictures in her studio, she encouraged them to leave any medical devices on their body and not to cover up any scars from cancer treatments. Britz explained this was so other patients could see themself in the picture. It’s also a reason Britz chose to display the pictures in black and white instead of color, because “it’s more together.”
“This series is about people not feeling alone,” she said.
Another reason for showing the patients for who they are is Britz’ focus on women’s empowerment and diversity, and her desire to show women with vulnerability and without shame. With her artistic work, Britz, who owns Britz Photography, has won multiple awards throughout her career and her art has been featured across the country as well as in Tribeca, New York City’s art district.
“I feel like my impact is being made,” Britz said about the art series. “We all are capable of making an impact, big or small.”
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwest Oklahoma to highlight the courage of each individual that passes through here,” Natalie Fitch, vice chairman on the hospital’s board of trustees and board member for CCMH’s Foundation, said about the photographs. “CCMH is proud to offer this to all.”