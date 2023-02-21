A new exhibit at the Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center is intended to shine a spotlight on the healing properties of creating art.

Shailah Ramos (Red Elk) is the project director for Circles of Care and has been sharing art’s impact with the 10 members of the program who will be exhibited. She said it offered the burgeoning artists the opportunity to share their own personal stories of recovery while showcasing their talents.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

