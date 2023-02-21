A new exhibit at the Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center is intended to shine a spotlight on the healing properties of creating art.
Shailah Ramos (Red Elk) is the project director for Circles of Care and has been sharing art’s impact with the 10 members of the program who will be exhibited. She said it offered the burgeoning artists the opportunity to share their own personal stories of recovery while showcasing their talents.
“Art is therapy,” she said. “It’s almost life and death, if I’m being fair.”
Ramos said the artists have been working on the project in once-a-week classes since October 2022. At the end of the project, she asked each participant to answer the question, “What has art therapy done for you?” Their responses was everything she could have hoped.
“It was so emotional,” she said. “People who haven’t had a childhood or haven’t made art were able to heal some childhood trauma through art.”
One response spoke for the combined responses, Ramos said:
“It gives me a way to cope with depression, anxiety and most of all helps me in my recovery. It gives me a way to express my emotions, thoughts, because I have a difficult time conveying my thoughts.”
Ramos said her artists used mediums ranging from wire sculpture and mixed media to watercolor, pencil and graphite.
Others interpreted their journey through artwork on Native American fans and drums, Ramos said. A fellow member of the Comanche Nation and noted artist, she was able to help them interpret their vision into action.
One medium that took hold, according to Ramos, was the use of ledger art. Ledger art is a form of narrative drawing or painting on paper or cloth, predominantly practiced by Plains Indians. It became a means of expression for many Native Artists after being taken into reservation and is known to have flourished between the 1860s to 1920s.
Ramos said that, while it’s a traditional, culturally based medium, her artist found their modern voice for expression in the format.
“They put their spin on that,” she said.
The exhibit will remain up in the museum’s gallery for the following three months.