MEDICINE PARK — Visitors to the 12th Annual Medicine Park Flute Festival and Art Walk Saturday were treated to a diverse array of musical and artistic talents.
With weather and a setting that resemble the most idyllic exhibit hall for such a natural flow of creation as what was on display among the 28 local and regional artists.
Danica Lee, a flutist and instrument artisan from Palo Pinto, Texas, is also one of the first lady flute makers in the nation.
“I’ve been making flutes about eight years,” she said. “You know, time flies, doesn’t it?”
When asked why she was drawn to the handcrafted wooden instrument Lee answered unhesitatingly: “The sound, of course.” Her passions appears to be infectious.
“I wanted to make one for myself and ended up making them for everyone else,” she said.
With the soothing serenity found in the sound as music created an atmosphere around Bath Lake, Lee said it’s a place she feels is a second home, of sorts. When she took the stage to perform songs from her latest CD, “Worldwinds,” it offered a calm sense of surety with her performance.
Warr Acres artist Kris Fairchild’s booth was set up across from the performance area. With her colorful, psychedelic-inspired colored paintings decorating her booth, and her umbrella overhead to beat the heat, she was painting her fourth new piece for the day – “two have already gone home.” When inspired, you paint, she said.
“I love to paint out here; I’m a painting person,” she said. “It’s so beautiful. It’s gorgeous listening to this music.”
The art offered a mix of everything from glassware, pottery, sculpture, paintings, drawings, jewelry and more.
Calling his style “Okie eclectic,” Empire artist Mikel Davison has found an artistic haven in the cobblestone community over the past five or six years.
“I’ve got a pretty steady clientele here; they get it,” he said. “I’ve done alright today.”
Master mosaic artist Jenny Perry, of Frederick, joined her friend Angie Ellis, of Chattanooga, for a booth to display their creations. The combination of Perry’s mosaics and Ellis’ watercolor and mixed-media pieces made an oasis of interesting artistry on display near the Old Plantation Restaurant.
The pair began a co-exhibition that opened Thursday at Duncan’s Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. Perry said they have individual pieces as well as 10 collaborative pieces there.
For the visitors seeking the right piece of art to bring back to their homes, they knew what they wanted when they saw it.
Mary Ann Sturdevant, of Headrick, was examining a collection of copper pieces in search of the right addition to her collection. It’s her eighth year attending the festival. She said she loves the combination of music and art. She wasn’t settling on the right new piece to buy without a thorough search.
“I’ve got to look through ‘em all first,” she said.
