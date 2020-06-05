If you drive by the Vaska Theatre and take a good look of the west wall of the building, you’re going to see some amazing elements of film history arising to greet you.
Vaksa owner Justin Hackney has taken a step into his artistic side to paint images from Quentin Tarantino, Tim Burton, Brian DePalma, Francis Ford Coppola along with some animated classics to create art for everyone outside the building, 1902 NW Ferris.
“The ‘Reservoir Dogs’ was my first one,” he said. “I started with that one and thought it would be easy. Next, I went to the ‘Pulp Fiction.’”
Although not a trained artist, Hackney began the process by projecting images from his laptop to a projector and then sent to the wall where he would outline the images with a Sharpie. Although the wall texture is kind of tough to work with, he said that “when the paint sticks it looks great.” He’s not wrong. The ‘Pulp Fiction’ image was a case in point to the complexities faced by the novice muralist.
“Samuel L. Jackson’s afro is like a map of the Philippines in that. Black and white,” he said.
Hackney said that proportions are pretty tough when you’re working up close.
“When you’re doing it, you’re a foot away from it; it doesn’t look right at all,” he said. “You go back a ways and it looks great.”
Originally, Hackney had contracted Terry and Derry Shaw to do the project. Images of their initial idea were shown to The Constitution and offer a glimpse into something special. But time, winter weather and then the financial hit from closure due to the COVID-19 shutdown pushed it onto a back burner.
While taking a different step, Hackney has created something special by his hand. That said, the Shaw brothers do plan on adding their Beetlejuice image in the coming weeks.
Hackney took his turn at painting his images while putting primer on the wall to ready it for the future project. Then, he decided the future is now.
“I started primering and then thought ‘Why don’t I just try to draw something?’ he said. “ I did the first panel and I was hooked.”
The Shaw’s Beetlejuice image will blend with the panel Hackney has finished of the Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas;” Jack Skellington is near completion in the same panel. It’s part of a Tim Burton-oriented half of the wall. Once the brothers are done, Hackney plans on putting an image from “Edward Scissorhands” of Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.
“I’m going to try and knock it out of the park with the last one,” he said.
Hackney said the sources for the images come from random places. He took the Oogie Boogie from a cool sticker he had for inspiration. The genie from “Aladdin” was a composite from a scene from the movie and he filled out the character through his own talents.
Another cool thing that made its way into people’s memory books during the shutdown is the use of the Vaska marquee.
“Before, I was just using my marquee to troll the City (of Lawton),” he said. “I remembered while I was painting the Jessica Rabbit (on the side of the building) and a guy came with his daughter to take senior pictures. I talked with him and thought, ‘Why not put Senior 2020 across the board for everyone.’”
One of the theatre employees was called in and earned a few hours of pay to put the lettering on each side of the sign.
Hackney said he knows it’s been used. He said a party bus pulled up one day and several girls and boys came out dressed like they were going to prom to take photos under the marquee. He knows they’re not the only ones.
“It’s just been used a lot,” he said. “I haven’t seen any photos, though.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.