A man investigators say has a history of breaking and entering is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of starting a fire in an unoccupied building.
Trey Jameson Shaw, 38, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree arson, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 35 years in prison.
Shaw was arrested by Lawton police around 10 p.m. Monday after being called to a structure fire at 606½ SW 6th.
According to a witness, the sound of breaking glass and indiscriminate yelling at the building caused him to look. He saw Shaw limping away from the building, according to the probable cause affidavit. He asked Shaw if he was fine and what he was doing and said Shaw replied he’d set something on fire and was leaving.
The witness went to the home, looked inside and saw the home was on fire.
Police found Shaw around Southwest 2nd Street and C Avenue and detained him. He admitted to lighting the building on fire. He said he’d used a lighter to ignite an assortment of random objects in a bathtub of the abandoned building, the affidavit states. He was then arrested.
Shaw, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.