A man wanted for an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking was arrested by law enforcement who said they found even more drugs on him when he was taken into custody.

Christopher Joseph Kinney, 26, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces between four years to life in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.