A man wanted for an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking was arrested by law enforcement who said they found even more drugs on him when he was taken into custody.
Christopher Joseph Kinney, 26, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces between four years to life in prison if convicted.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents teamed up on July 24 with the District VI Drug Task Force and Comanche County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Kinney for an outstanding felony warrant for trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful use of communication facility or phone to commit a felony after finding him in the front yard of 611 SW 26th. While searching Kinney, agents found 142 counterfeit Oxycodone pills that were actually fentanyl and 1.72 grams of methamphetamine, the probable cause affidavit states. Several baggies as well as foil and straws used to smoke the pills also were recovered.
Kinney has two prior Comanche County felony convictions from August 2021: unlawful possession of controlled drug with the intent to distribute and unlawful use or display of license or identification card.
For the July 24 warrant charges, Kinney appeared in court on July 28 and is held on $75,000 bond. His preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 16, records indicate.
Kinney is being held on an additional $100,000 bond for the latest charges with the condition he wear a GPS monitor upon release. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference for these charges.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.