Forged and faked checks led the Comanche County District Court to issue arrest warrants in a pair of separate cases.
Felony warrants were issued for allegations of uttering a forged instrument against James Fitzgerald Stewart, 54, of Lawton and Angela Kelly Ninedorf, 40, of Lawton, records indicate. The crime is punishable with up to two years in prison and/or fine up to $1,000. Due to three prior felony convictions, Stewart would be eligible for up to six years upon conviction.
Stewart is accused of using stolen and forged checks during incidents between Sept. 21 and 23, according to the charge.
According to the warrant affidavit, Stewart is accused of going to Liberty National Bank, 4005 W. Gore, on Sept. 21 where he cashed a $913.70 check.
The next day, he is accused of going to another bank branch at 629 SW C where he deposited another check for $973.13 into his personal account and received $600 back in cash. He then went to an ATM at 4005 W. Gore and withdrew $340 in cash, the affidavit states. He also is accused of making three small transactions with the debit card.
Stewart is accused of then going to the 4055 W. Gore branch and asking to deposit a $2,189.63 check into his account, the affidavit states. He left his identification card behind.
A teller noticed discrepancies in the check and contacted its originating bank where it was discovered to be fraudulent, according to the affidavit.
The next day, Stewart went to the bank branch at 626 S. 6th and tried to cash an exact replica of the $973.13 check but was denied, according to investigators.
Stewart has prior felony convictions: McKinney County, Texas, March 2011, two counts of forgery of financial instruments; and Comanche County, August 2016, embezzlement. His cash bond warrant is $5,000.
Ninedorf is accused of cashing an ex-boyfriend’s $1,200 check on July 8 at a southwest Lawton grocery store. According to the affidavit, she cashed the check at Discount Foods, 1311 W. Lee.
The man whose name was on the check told police he’s never lived at the address listed on the check and that he and Ninedorf hadn’t been together for around six years and denied ever giving her permission to cash the check, the affidavit states.
Her cash bond is $2,500.