A Lawton man is wanted for killing a man on Sept. 3 because of gunfire from a pistol whipping.

The Comanche County District issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Michael Oneal Timms, 43, for felony counts of second-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to the previous convictions, he faces between 40 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder count.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.