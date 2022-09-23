A Lawton man is wanted for killing a man on Sept. 3 because of gunfire from a pistol whipping.
The Comanche County District issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Michael Oneal Timms, 43, for felony counts of second-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to the previous convictions, he faces between 40 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder count.
Following a string of interviews and investigation between the Sept. 3 shooting death of John Donaldson to Wednesday, investigators believe the chain of events point to Timms causing the death.
Detective Aaron Molloy stated he spoke with Timms’ mother regarding the incident in her apartment at 6308 NW Oak. Beginning with phone messages with Timms in the days prior, he’d made statements that either “Donaldson was going to give them (sic) the bread to them or he was going to sign over the truck,” the warrant affidavit states.
On Sept. 3, Timms came to the home and was talking to a seated Donaldson about owing him money, according to the witness. Next, she said, Timms grabbed a pistol and removed the magazine and held the gun by its slide.
When Timms struck Donaldson in the head with the butt of the pistol, she tried to stop him but during another strike the gun went off and the chambered bullet struck Donaldson, the affidavit states.
Timms fled in Donaldson’s pickup, Molloy stated. The truck was later found abandoned at the Bel Air Apartments, 622 SW Bishop, according to the affidavit.
Timms has a trio of felony convictions in Comanche County: May 2008, robbery with a weapon; April 2016, possession of a controlled dangerous substance; and April 2021 for possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation, records indicate.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Timms was also discharged in May from a his four year, 10 month sentence in the Arizona jurisdiction for a June 2017 conviction for negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
Timms is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 224 pounds
A $250,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Timms’ arrest.
If you have information about this crime or Timms' location, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3240; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-INFO (4636) or visit: Lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Donaldson's death was the city's 17th this year by homicide, according to Constitution records.