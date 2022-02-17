A 49-year-old man is wanted for allegations of molesting a 15-year-old girl since she was 4.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Albert Mares for a count of lewd molestation, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 3 to 20 years in prison.
Mares is accused of inappropriate sexual abuse of the girl.
The 15-year-old disclosed incidents of inappropriate touching during a forensic interview. She said it happened several times she was 4-years-old, the warrant affidavit states. She said several incidents happened at his apartment in the 1800 block of Northwest 82nd Street.
The girl said on Nov. 20, 2019, she was lying on the couch in the living room and Mares’ girlfriend was at the hospital giving birth to her son when he pulled her from the couch and molested her, the affidavit. Afterwards, she said he told her to take a shower.
A $100,000 cash arrest warrant bond was set for Mares.