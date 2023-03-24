With five prior felony convictions, an Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate is looking at more time when investigators said he was popped with pot.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for Travonta Latrell Carter, 40, for a count of bringing drugs into jail/penal institution, records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, he faces between five to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Corrections officers found Carter in possession of a brown paper bag the morning of Jan. 19. Inside the bag was 41 grams of marijuana. Inside his secured locker at the Lawton Community Corrections Center, 605 SW Coombs, were nine more grams of marijuana.
Carter has prior felony convictions in Oklahoma County: November 2019, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; June 2020, three counts of domestic assault and battery, second offense; and from July 2021, failure to pay child support, records indicate.
A $40,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Carter’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.