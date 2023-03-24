With five prior felony convictions, an Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate is looking at more time when investigators said he was popped with pot.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for Travonta Latrell Carter, 40, for a count of bringing drugs into jail/penal institution, records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, he faces between five to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

