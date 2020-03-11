An arrest warrant with a $100,000 bond was issued late Monday afternoon for a Lawton man, 24, accused of a Saturday night shooting of his extranged ex-wife and another man.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Charlie Edward Hemphill IV for two felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer, records indicate. The assault charges are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to the store parking lot, 1002 N. Sheridan, regarding a shooting complaint. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a woman had been shot in her right ankle/heel area and another man had suffered a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The male victim ended up colliding with multiple vehicles in the parking lot as he attempted to flee, according to police.
Investigators learned that Hemphill was the suspect after the victims identified him. He is the woman’s estranged ex-husband, the affidavit states. He had fled before officers arrived.
Information was received that Hemphill had arrived at an apartment in the 200 block of Northwest 44th Street. He was seen running from the back of the apartment and eluded officers during a foot chase, the affidavit states. When officers returned to Hemphill’s apartment, a fanny pack containing 22 grams of marijuana was discovered.
Hemphill is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 136 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have information about Hemphill’s whereabouts, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.