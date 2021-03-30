An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Lawton man accused of stabbing a 30-year-old woman to death.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for James Wesley Jacobs Jr., 34, for an allegation of first-degree manslaughter as well as a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, the felony is punishable by no less than eight years in prison.
Jacobs is accused of stabbing Bobbie Jean Willis, 30, to death the morning of March 22, according to the charge.
Lawton police were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. when Willis arrived suffering multiple stab wounds to her head and upper and lower body. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after 5 a.m.
The woman who drove Willis to the hospital told police Willis had been at her house at 710 SW Sedalia; they both have children with Jacobs, according to the warrant affidavit. Another man was also staying at the home.
She said she heard the front door open during the night and Jacobs walked inside. Moments later, Willis came to her room and said, “baby momma, he stabbed me,” the affidavit states. She saw blood but didn’t know the severity of her injuries. Jacobs was calling everyone “weirdos” and accused Willis and the man of having sex.
The woman locked herself in the bathroom and heard Jacobs yelling at and assaulting the man. According to the affidavit, Jacobs helped put Willis in the vehicle for transport.
Willis’ death is the city’s third homicide of the year.
Jacobs has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: January 2012, using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon; February 2018, assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
The cash warrant bond for Jacobs has been set at $500,000.
