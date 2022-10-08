Cuffs

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a suspended janitor at Elgin Public Schools accused of taking lewd pictures of himself alone on the campus.

The Comanche County District Court issued the felony warrant for Jimmy Ray Pierce, 66, of Elgin, for a count of indecent exposure as well as a misdemeanor charge of destroying evidence, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $20,000.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

