An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a suspended janitor at Elgin Public Schools accused of taking lewd pictures of himself alone on the campus.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony warrant for Jimmy Ray Pierce, 66, of Elgin, for a count of indecent exposure as well as a misdemeanor charge of destroying evidence, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $20,000.
Elgin police received a Crime Stoppers tip on Sept. 24 regarding screen shots of images posted online at the Flickr photo site. A naked man posted photos of himself around what would be later identified as Elgin Elementary School with captions mentioning “parent teacher conference,” the warrant affidavit states. Data showed the photos were taken Sept. 21, Elgin Police Officer Ralph Parsons stated.
The first set of 15 photos showed an elderly man wearing a greenish-gray polo shirt with white stripes, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles inside a classroom, the officer stated. The man is shown wearing black thong underwear and then exposing his genitals beside “small children’s desk, on the children’s chairs and course materials,” the affidavit states.
The second set of 12 photos showed the man in a different area of the school in black panties, pink lace panties and exposing himself in several, according to the affidavit. Investigators traced the poster back to an Elgin rent house owned by Pierce, a janitor for the school district, Parson stated. Elgin police met with Superintendent Nate Meraz, told him what was discovered, and he identified the man as Pierce, the affidavit states.
Meraz and the school resources officer contacted Pierce on Sept. 26 to inform him of a suspension motion pending termination, Parson stated. When confronted and told of his suspension, Pierce was then asked for consent to search his phone.
After first saying he consented, Parsons stated Pierce then said “no” smashed the phone against the corner of a cinder block wall causing the screen to shatter, according to the affidavit. The officer retrieved the phone as evidence and investigators are awaiting its data following a search warrant to look into its contents.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Pierce’s arrest.