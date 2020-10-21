An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 47-year-old Lawton man accused of running a drug dealing operation.
The Comanche County District Court issued the arrest warrant for Corey Anthony Bell for felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, distribution of controlled dangerous substances – including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and acquire proceeds from drug activity, and misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. With three prior convictions, the trafficking charge is punishable by up to 60 years in prison.
Lawton Police Special Operations Unit served a search warrant around 6 a.m. Oct. 16 to an apartment at 7510 NW Tango Road. When Bell’s Chevrolet Impala approached the apartments, officers made contact and took him into custody.
According to the warrant affidavit, officers discovered a baggie of crack cocaine weighing 11 grams in his hoodie pocket, as well as $425 in the car.
During the search of the apartment, another 141 grams of crack were recovered, as well as five sets of digital scales, a box of .380 bullets, a 9mm pistol, a .380 pistol, two large bottles of promethazine syrup, $3,000 in cash and miscellaneous pills that included Xanax and ecstasy, the affidavit states.
Bell has previous felony convictions: Comanche County, August 2002, two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs; and Payne County, September 2008, omitting to provide for a minor child, according to court records.