An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Lawton man accused of bashing his neighbor with a bat, putting him in a coma.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Kristopher Werner Gohl, 43, for an allegation of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Gohl was inside his girlfriend’s apartment on April 15 at Apple Run & Deer Park Apartments, 2405 NW 22nd, when he heard noises in the apartment above. He told investigators he heard what he thought were the sounds of a fight between the upstairs apartment tenant and her boyfriend. When he heard footsteps coming down the steps, he said he picked up a wooden baseball bat and walked out into the breezeway.
The man from upstairs came out and was walking along the sidewalk away from the apartments. Gohl said he positioned himself with the bat in both hands and ready to swing, the affidavit states. After getting the man’s attention, Gohl said he warned the man he would “crack” him with the bat if he returned up the stairs. He said he never saw a weapon.
Gohl said the man turned to him and began to go up the stairs when he struck him three times in the head and causing the man to fall backwards onto the concrete sidewalk, according to the affidavit. That’s where first responders found the man and took him to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he remained in a coma until Wednesday when he was taken to AMG Specialty Hospital in Oklahoma City for long-term assisted living care.
During questioning with LPD Detective Abe Woelfel, Gohl said the incident could have been avoided if he called police, the affidavit states. He said he’d had negative interactions with the victim before and he wanted him to know he “meant business this time.”
“This ain’t no joke this time,” Gohl told Woelfel. “I’m not playing no games this time. This time is for real.”
After hitting the man, Gohl said he’d thought he’d killed the man, according to the affidavit.
Security video from the apartments showing some of the incident was received by police as evidence.
Gohl’s cash arrest warrant bond was set at $50,000.