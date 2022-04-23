DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is wanted by law enforcement for a rage-filled domestic incident, according to investigators.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for James Dillon Loving, 28, of Duncan, for felony counts of child abuse, kidnapping, both after former felony conviction, domestic abuse – assault and battery and interfering with an emergency 911 call, records indicate.
Duncan police were called shortly before 9:30 a.m. April 11 to a domestic call at 1905 W. Willow and met with a woman and her two children. She was “visibly shaken and afraid” while describing the rage she saw from Loving during argument, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She and the children had been on the bedroom floor when, she said, Loving yelled, screamed and punched the wall. He grabbed the door knob on each side of the bedroom door, ripped it from its hinges and, in the process, a small chunk of the door flew three feet away and into a 3-year-old girl’s forehead, the affidavit states. Officer Jeff Arnold stated the little girl had a cut and a knot on the forehead’s left side, as well as a scratch to her cheek and nose.
Several officers were joined by a K9 officer to search the home for Loving but he wasn’t there, according to the affidavit. Arnold stated it was later learned Loving had taken his wife’s phone and was watching security video of the officers. This isn’t the first time he’s hidden from police only to return after they’d left, Arnold stated.
The woman’s mother told police Loving had contacted her to investigate and see if the police were still there, the affidavit states.