A man investigators believe may have been part of a Tuesday morning break-in that yielded five AR-15s from a Lawton gun shop was charged Thursday for weapons possession.
Tyland Charles LeDay, 24, of Lawton, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison
Lawton Police Lt. Daniel Harter was on motorcycle patrol shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Northwest Lawton when he passed a black male with long dreadlock hair walking westbound. According to the probable cause affidavit, Harter remembered seeing information in a work email regarding the Tuesday morning break in at Uncle Sam’s Gun Store, 2106 Fort Sill Boulevard.
Store surveillance video from the gun shop showed three people break in shortly before 3 a.m. The metal deadbolt was pried open and the metal door broken through to gain entry, according to the report. The three thieves grabbed the five assault rifles while they were inside the store for less than one minute.
In the photos you could see one of the thieves had a single long, braid/dreadlock running down the face, according to the affidavit. Due to the man being close to the area of the burglary and his “distinct” dreadlock hair, Harter said he made a U-turn on his police bike and made contact with the man.
Harter said he rode his bike in front of the man so he could clearly see the officer’s uniform and he asked where he was going. The man, later confirmed to be LeDay, continued walking and replied he was headed to a nearby gas station.
When Harter asked LeDay to stop so he could talk with him, the affidavit states, LeDay used his right hand and grabbed at his waistband, just under the bellybutton. Harter said the LeDay’s waistband appeared to be weighed down so he quickly told him to keep his hands visible. LeDay complied.
Before conducting a pat down, Harter asked LeDay if he had any weapons and he admitted to having one tucked in his waistband, the affidavit states. Harter retrieved a Glock 9mm that wasn’t chamber-loaded but did have 14 rounds in its magazine. LeDay was handcuffed and detained.
Records confirmed LeDay was a convicted felon and that the gun wasn’t stolen. He was arrested for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and brought back to the police station.
Detectives are investigating the gun shop burglary and the man’s possible connection to it.
LeDay has a prior Comanche County felony conviction for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute from March 2019, records indicate.
If you have any information about the gun shop burglary, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.