A potentially violent situation Tuesday evening at the Comanche Nation Casino ended with no injuries and an arrest, according to police.
According to a Comanche Nation Law Enforcement statement, officers were called to the casino, 402 SE Interstate Drive, regarding a banned patron who was trespassing. He provided officers with a fake identification and ran away.
While running, he fired a weapon toward one officer, according to the statement. No officers or patrons were reported injured.
Law enforcement caught up with the man at the nearby Montego Bay Apartments and took him into custody.