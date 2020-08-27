Although the formal arraignment has been scheduled for a former Lawton City Councilman accused of embezzling campaign funds, it’s expected to change due to the recusal of the assigned judge.
Caleb Davis, 38, was bound over for jury trial Wednesday in the Comanche County District Court for a felony count of embezzlement. Due to the preliminary hearing lasting until after the Court Clerk’s office closed for the day, his formal arraignment was filed Thursday morning.
Records indicate that Davis is due to appear at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom. However, later Thursday, Tayloe recused himself from trying the case.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said he would return to the Court Clerk’s office and file for a new hearing date with another judge today.
Davis is accused of funneling $6,000 earmarked for a trio of Lawton City Council candidates in 2017 that were given to “Think Lawton.”
Defeated in the 2019 election, Davis left the City Council in January 2020. He entered office in 2017.
The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 fine.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.