OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton’s Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) will receive $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed off on a funding bill Thursday.
The funds will be used to outfit a STEM lab, incubator, accelerator and anechoic chamber. Some of the funds will be used to hire personnel to staff those programs, according to FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney.
“The STEM lab and Makerspace will give students the opportunity to connect with high-tech engineers who are staffed in the FISTA,” Fortney said.
Fortney said students in the STEM lab and Makerspace will have the freedom to develop their own ideas, which may or may not relate to the defense industry. Engineers housed in the secure FISTA area will be available to give their input to the students on their projects.
“Students will be able to connect with defense contractors,” Fortney said. “They can ask ‘Does that have application to what you need or want?’”
Projects then may move from the STEM lab or Makerspace to the accelerator.
“This will give them a place to start up,” Fortney said. “The goal would be that their projects would be related to the defense industry or to the cross-functional teams located at Fort Sill.”
A portion of the funds also will be devoted to the creation of an anechoic chamber — a room designed to stop sound reflections. Anechoic chambers can be used to test radio frequencies of military vehicles.
“This will be unique to our area,” Fortney said. “Ours will be large enough for us to put a large vehicle in.”
Stitt acted on other American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Progressing Rural Economic Development (PREP) funding bills sent to his desk by the Legislature, directing millions towards investments in Oklahoma infrastructure and water systems, broadband expansion, economic and workforce development, mental health and public safety, as well as investments in the Oklahoma National Guard and our veterans and military.
“It is my hope that these one-time funds will help us move the needle in integral areas like improving crumbling infrastructure, addressing the opioid epidemic, and expanding broadband services across Oklahoma to get us closer to becoming a Top Ten state,” Stitt said in a statement.
Following is a breakdown of the bills:
•HBs 1016XX, 1017XX, 1019XX, 1022XX and SB 13XX, direct nearly $650 million for investments in infrastructure.
•HB 1011XX directs nearly $550 million to be used for expanding broadband across the state.
•HB 1018XX and SBs 16XX, 17XX, and 20XX direct over $80 million for economic and workforce development, including nearly $1 million for nursing programs, $20 million to outfit a STEM lab, Incubator, and Accelerator at the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), $20 million to establish an aviation academy, and $12 million to build out the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute.
•HB 1013XX directs $125 million for record investments in mental health.
•SB20XX directs $26 million to the Oklahoma Health Department for implementing an electronic health record system, as well as $93.9 million for rural hospitals, early childhood development, and Community Health Centers.
•HB 1012XX directs $100 million to address the obesity and opioid epidemic and $10 million for rural telehealth.
•SB 21XX directs $6 million to treat children with autism.
•HB 1014XX directs over $2.5 million to the Department of Public Safety for mobile wellness units to address trauma in first responders.
•SB 15XX directs $42 million to support the Oklahoma National Guard and our military and veterans.
•SB 19XX directs $30 million for youth service centers across the state of Oklahoma.
Earlier this week Stitt signed SB 3XX which blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health and HB 1006XX which provides $20 million to farmers and ranchers for drought relief.
SB18XX would have given the Oklahoma Arts Council $10 million.
“I support the Oklahoma Arts Council, including its management and care of the State Art Collection, but the long-term, strategic value of this appropriation has not been clearly established,” Stitt wrote in his veto message. “Furthermore, nearly every industry across the state was adversely impacted by COVID-19, especially service industries like restaurants and small, local businesses These one-time funds present a unique opportunity to have a generational impact and leave a legacy for generations. It is preferable that these funds be used for infrastructure and water projects and long-term strategic investments that will change the trajectory of our state.”
HB 1015XX would have appropriated $6 million to construct nine regionally located emergency operations centers throughout the state.
HB1009XX would have appropriated $8 million to the Oklahoma Education Television Authority for infrastructure upgrades.
“Spending over $8 million of taxpayer dollars on upgrades without a clear, long-term, strategic plan for these funds is not responsible spending,” Stitt said in his veto message.