FISTA

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton’s Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) will receive $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed off on a funding bill Thursday.

The funds will be used to outfit a STEM lab, incubator, accelerator and anechoic chamber. Some of the funds will be used to hire personnel to staff those programs, according to FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney.

