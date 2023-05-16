American Rescue Plan Act funding is helping Lawton Farmers Market Institute take care of some unfinished business.

Comanche County Commissioners approved an agreement Monday that designates $200,000 of county ARPA funding toward the institute, which built and manages Lawton Farmers Market at 77 SW 4th Street. The facility was specifically designed to provide an indoor/outdoor venue for the weekly sales of locally-grown produce, as well as provide a forum for events ranging from weekly classes to the setting for the Arts for All soiree that helped open the past weekend’s annual Arts for All Festival.