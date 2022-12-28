EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a five-part series of the top five stories of 2022. We will count down to the top story, which will run Jan. 1, 2023.
Federal funding courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act pumped millions into the Southwest Oklahoma economy in 2022.
For some like the City of Lawton, it was a fresh round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding launched the previous year by federal officials determined to reimburse entities for losses during the COVID-19 pandemic and to jump-start the U.S. economy (although some economists say those funds also are contributing to inflation). For others, it was new money to tackle long-planned projects or repairs. And still others can expect the revenues to continue into 2023, as regulations for appropriation of federal dollars spread the wealth over a longer period of time.
For the City of Lawton, 2022 brought the second half of the $18.2 million it was promised. Going into Summer, the city had all of its 2022 appropriation and about $350,000 of its 2021 money. That’s when the City Council indicated it agreed with a proposal from Mayor Stan Booker to designate those funds toward construction of an indoor youth sports complex. While the 2019 Capital Improvements Program includes up to $8 million for that project, the cost has ballooned to more than $27 million because of the surging price of construction materials.
In December, the council changed its mind and designated the city’s remaining ARPA money to the promised $10 million incentive for Project Braveheart, the yet-unnamed $200 million economic development project that will built in southwest Lawton and bring more than 2,300 jobs to the community within five years.
Those weren’t the only ARPA-related funds allocated to Lawton-Fort Sill —or the area in general. The State of Oklahoma received $1.8 billion in ARPA funding to disburse, and the Legislature met in special session to finalize the distribution, with approved projects ranging from a systematic broadband upgrade, to mental health issues plaguing youth, to addressing a critical labor shortage by enhancing truck driver training at Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center, to infrastructure work.
Lawton received formal notice late in the year that infrastructure work included $10 million for the renovation of the Ellsworth dam spillway, about half the cost of upgrading the support infrastructure for the critical water source. Ellsworth isn’t the only water source to benefit.
The Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District will receive $18 million to address long-needed upgrades in a water system that serves six member cities, including Lawton. Lawton also was notified it would receive $2 million for an alternative water project: drilling water wells into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer to give the city another raw water source. The Town of Medicine Park was told some of the ARPA funding being managed by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board will help with repairs to its Gondola Lake dam.
Water was a common thread in the ARPA funding Comanche County commissioners disbursed this year from the $23 million the county received over a two-year period.
Commissioners allocated more than $2 million in November and December, funding upgrades for Comanche County Rural Water District 2 (waterlines and pump station) and Rural Water District 3 (upgrade standpipe, new waterline, new well); Sterling for its sewer lagoon pumps and Fletcher for a new irrigation system for its sewer lagoon water; and the towns of Cache and Geronimo to replace manually-read water meters with automated ones. Medicine Park received funding earlier in the year for water and sewer upgrades.
Funding wasn’t limited to water infrastructure. Commissioners voted early in the year to allocate $1.3 million each to the Eastern and Western districts to repair roads damaged in the February 2021 ice storm.
Not all county money was water-related. Earlier in the year, commissioners allocated $408,000 to the Senior Center for Creative Living, funds that, among other things, will allow the center to continue its daily nutrition program, implemented Monday through Friday during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawton’s FISTA Innovation Park also benefited from ARPA, with $20 million designated to the complex being created in Central Plaza to house military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. The already-funded FISTA 1, built in the old Sears store on the mall’s west side, finished in November and officials are preparing for their first tenants.
Future plans include complete conversion of all the Sears and Dillard’s store spaces, along with new space. State funding is expected to cover education efforts, an incubator and accelerator space, and an anechoic (sound) chamber complex.