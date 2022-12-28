Lake Ellsworth Dam

Streaming water covers the spillway of the Lake Ellsworth dam earlier this year, releasing water from a full lake. That spillway sustained significant damage from prolonged flooding in 2015, and City Council members are expected to complete work on a funding process that will allow some repairs to begin.

 File photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a five-part series of the top five stories of 2022. We will count down to the top story, which will run Jan. 1, 2023.

Federal funding courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act pumped millions into the Southwest Oklahoma economy in 2022.

Recommended for you