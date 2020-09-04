An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Recruiting Day event on Thursday gave Fort Sill soldiers a chance to learn about benefits they could receive by becoming part of the world’s most elite bomb disposal organization.
Sgt. 1st. Class Robert Pinkerton works with 761st Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) here on post. He’s been in the Army almost 15 years, and he’s been in the bomb disposal trade for a little over eight years.
Before he made the switch he was an infantryman (11 Bravo). He saw what EOD was doing on the battlefield and how much impact it had, so he decided to jump over to become an EOD technician and make a difference.
His job is to render safe improvised explosive devices and other explosive hazards, as he did in Afghanistan. EOD soldiers also do a lot of threat assessments and threat evaluations.
“So they keep the forces safe from those explosive hazards as they go on patrols,” Pinkerton explained.
They also respond to incidents in the continental United States.
“We support FBI, Secret Service and then local law enforcement as well,” he said.
Sometimes they’re called on to help military spouses get a live round removed from their home.
“That actually happens way more than you think,” Pinkerton said. “We’ve been called out many times this year and last year about Korean War veterans, World War II veterans, bringing home items, or a relative dies and they’ve had ordnance from World War I in their house. That was earlier this year. We found a French round from 1914 an old man had in his house. When they were clearing out his house they found it in the attic, live. So it happens all the time. It’s fairly common.”
The 761st Ordnance Company supports local law enforcement officials throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas and north Texas with off-post response, he noted.
EOD soldiers also have their own competitions..
“There are multiple competitions that test EOD skills against other services, law enforcement and then our main one is the Team of the Year competition where all the Army EOD teams compete for first place,” Pinkerton said.
The Army offers a lot of cash bonuses for EOD soldiers, but Pinkerton admits upfront it’s not a job many people want to volunteer for, and it might be because they don’t know what the job entails.
“They just know you blow things up, you wear a bomb suit — you know, what they see in movies and TV. But when they come in and hear, ‘Hey, this is what we do, and this is how we do it.’ And actually, those risks that they’re worried about are mitigated through our training and our expertise. Then they’re like, ‘Oh,’ and they’re more liable to join.
“And yes, there’s a lot of money because the job is inherently dangerous. You’re working with explosives and dangerous devices. And you work a lot. It’s not a typical 9-to-5 or getting up for PT. We get called out at midnight, 2 in the morning. Then we still have to go do all the Army regular operations as well. It can be very taxing. So that cash incentive is there to get people to stay in the job,” he explained.
Pinkerton said everything EOD does is about risk mitigation and keeping themselves safe, but the big thing is keeping the public and other soldiers safe.
EOD technicians also get called on short notice to do temporary duty assignments. Yes, it can be taxing at times, but at other times it’s really fun, he finds.
“It’s awesome. It’s a whole new adventure with new challenges. Every incident, every call you get, every mission you get, is never going to be the same. There are always new challenges. Years fly by doing this, because there’s always something fun going on in the EOD,” Pinkerton said.
Here at Fort Sill, the 761st’s building is next door to the K-9 unit, and they sometimes train with the bomb-sniffing dogs and their handlers or go out with them on local bomb squad responses.
Fort Sill’s EOD Recruiting Day was part of a one-day, Army-wide effort to fill the ranks of its EOD teams. Recruiters were looking for candidates who were not fresh off the streets but a little more mature, with critical thinking skills that will help them make it through a very difficult, 32-week course at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The first phase is a seven-week preparation course at Fort Lee, Va., and then both enlisted personnel and officers from all four services go on to the course at Eglin.
Field Artillery School Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McMurdy crossed an item off his bucket list while visiting the EOD Recruiting Day event Thursday. He’d always wanted to find out what it was like to be inside a bomb suit, and soldiers of the 761st helped him into one.
“We stopped by the 761st EOD’s headquarters to tell them thanks earlier today, seeing as how they always go out and clear our ranges here at Fort Sill. They allow us to keep on training by doing that. And so while we were there, the company mentioned that they were over here doing the recruiting drive for EOD. And so we thought we’d swing over here and take a look and hang out with them for a little bit,’ McMurdy said.
“Any time you have great teammates on an installation, I always try to make it a point to stop by and tell them thanks, especially when what they do allows us to keep training artillery men and women here at Fort Sill,” he said.
McMurdy said that any time a soldier gets an opportunity to have a voice or a say in what they want to do, they should absolutely use the Army as a vehicle to help them achieve their goals.