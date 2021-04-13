When most people think of the United States Army, the artillery or infantry soldiers are what usually come to mind. The Army is looking to change that with a fleet of S.T.E.M. (Science, technology, engineering and math) vehicles.
“Only 20 percent of the jobs in the Army are combat related,” said Staff Sgt. Deliza Rucker, an instructor with the Army’s STEM Experience. “The other 80 percent is made up of STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — positions.”
Rucker and her vehicle were at the Great Plains Technology Center, Monday to showcase the STEM opportunities within the Army.
Most high school and college students today have never seen a paper map or used a compact disk player, Rucker said. Smart phones, tablets and gaming systems are commonplace, while immersive technologies continue to grow. The STEM Experience uses ongoing work by Army soldiers and civilians in robotics, drone technology, computer simulation and leader development to highlight the Army’s STEM work and training that some find surprising on their first exposure to the experience.
In the STEM Experience, participants are invited to become part of the Army Team. Potential recruits will enter room one and journey 17 years into the future. The narrative is set in 2032 and a radical political group vows to undermine world security. Attacks are threatened and security forces are on high alert. An on-scene news reporter covers explosions in an Eastern European chemical plant. Participants join a U.S. Army team deployed to the region to assist with humanitarian operations.
In the second room, players will meet SARAH, the Search and Rescue Autonomous Hybrid now in development in Army laboratories. Developed to complete complex tasks in difficult terrain and dangerous environments, SARA provides Army rescue teams with a tool to stop environmental disaster and save trapped workers.
In room three, participants are placed in front of a simulator where they will work as a team — putting SARAH to work navigating the factory and finding survivors. Along the way are challenges based on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Teams compete against time to breach obstacles and neutralize hazards. A scoreboard highlights each team’s performance.
“This exhibit showcases the Army’s use of STEM today and for the future,” said Rucker. “When they visit the STEM Experience we hope people are inspired to learn more about opportunities and training in the Army.”
There are 17 STEM Experience vehicles in the fleet. The vehicles are part of the Mobile Exhibit Company, and based out of Fort Knox, KY. The battalion was founded in 1936 when the Secretary of the Army tasked a small handful of soldiers to man an exhibit at the World’s Fair in New York City. The Army unit has since evolved as the tactical arm of Army marketing, with dozens of trucks and trailers that house rolling exhibits designed to help connect America’s youth with the Army. Each year the soldiers and civilians of the battalion travel thousands of miles to support Army outreach at hometowns across America.