Two Fort Sill military spouses have won scholarships from the Corvias Foundation, a private foundation founded by Corvias CEO John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families.
Satomi Gushiken and Kimberly Cioffi, each the spouse of an active duty service member stationed at Fort Sill, join 14 other spouses chosen for Corvias Foundation’s 2021 military spouse scholarship, all of whom will receive a one-time scholarship of $5,000 that will be used towards acquiring a higher education degree.
Satomi Gushiken is a dental hygiene student at Foothill College. She grew up in Okinawa, Japan, and since childhood, has dreamed of helping others feel confident and comfortable with their smile. Kimberly Cioffi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boston University. Deeply inspired by community service work, she is excited to earn her juris doctorate at Howard University School of Law and become an advocate for marginalized people.
The funds provided can be used by the recipients for expenses associated with receiving their degree, such as transportation to class, childcare, and school fees. Financial support is especially important this year as finances and employment opportunities have been severely affected by the recent pandemic, Corvias Foundation officials said. The 2021 class of scholars will be studying a wide variety of career-related specialties, including nursing, teaching, law, social work and dental hygiene.
“My fellow military spouses inspire me to pursue higher education,” said Cioffi. “The spouses I know have shown me that it is possible to pursue their callings while also supporting their service members. They taught me to fearlessly go after my calling.”