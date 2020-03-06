Fort Sill is one of four Army basic training sites that began screening new recruits Tuesday for potential coronavirus exposure, according to the general in charge of Army training.
Gen. Paul Funk II, commanding general of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), said the Army ran rehearsals to screen for the virus Monday at its four basic training bases — Fort Sill; Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; Fort Benning, Ga., and Fort Jackson, S.C.
During the rehearsals they simulated the arrival of buses of new recruits, some with symptoms, some not, to train screeners on what to look for. The four training bases began the actual new screening procedure Tuesday.
In the past, buses of new recruits were brought directly onto the posts. Now they are taken to a reception area to be screened before they join the general military population, Funk said.
The recruits will be observed for any symptoms, have their temperature taken and be asked a series of questions.
About 1,000 new Army active duty, Reserve and National Guard recruits begin their training at the four posts each week, for a total of about 100,000 new soldiers each year, Funk said.
During the screening, each recruit will be asked, “Has anyone living with you traveled through China, Korea, Japan, Iran or Italy?” They will also be asked whether they had contact with individuals who have tested positive for the virus, said TRADOC spokesman Col. Richard McNorton.
“Then they are asked if they have or are observed to have the following symptoms — cough, sore throat, diarrhea, shortness of breath, muscle aches or fatigue,” McNorton said.
“If all that’s a ‘no,’ then their temperature is taken,” McNorton said. “If it’s below 99.4 they are good to go. If they answer ‘yes’ to those questions or if their temperature is above 99.5 then you direct the recruit — they are actually separated,” he said. “Battalion medical personnel removes them from the training queue.”
The posts have adequate testing kits in hand to test for coronavirus. If recruits test positive, they will be treated by the Army’s medical system, Funk said.
For the past six weeks, defense leaders have been meeting to plan for any possible scenario with the virus that first surfaced in China. “We’ve issued a variety of [memoranda] and directives advising the force on how to deal with coronavirus,” Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.
The Department of Defense civilian and military leadership, including all the service secretaries and combatant command commanders, have worked together to ensure the department is ready for short- and long-term scenarios, as well as domestic and international situations. Esper stressed that commanders at all levels have the authority and guidance they need to operate.
“(U.S. Northern Command) remains the global integrator for all DoD efforts and entities,” Esper said. “My No. 1 priority remains to protect our forces and their families; second is to safeguard our mission capabilities, and third [is] to support the interagency whole-of-government’s approach. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure that our people are safe and able to continue their very important mission.”
Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the military has existing plans to combat an infectious disease outbreak. The military is executing those plans.