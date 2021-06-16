It’s a sunny morning on Fort Sill and you see a seemingly innocuous Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) rolling across bumpy terrain.
There’s nothing immediately unusual about the vehicle at first glance — dozens, if not hundreds, of them are parked in motor pools throughout the post. It’s just another military truck.
Then you realize there’s no one driving it.
No, this isn’t a scene out of “Terminator” and Skynet isn’t controlling it. This is the Army’s Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (AML) and a demonstration of the Army’s inclusion of robotics and warfighting capabilities.
While the idea of Skynet taking over could be terrifying or inspiring depending on your perspective, the Army is not quite there yet and may never get there, said Brig. Gen. John Rafferty, director of Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) Cross Functional Team at Fort Sill.
“(Chief of Staff of the Army) wants us to use that technology to augment the soldiers, not to replace them,” Rafferty said. “He’s committed to keeping man in the loop and this is an example of us building on existing technology of leader-follower and palletized remotely operated launchers to introduce a capability that can thicken our force.”
Tuesday’s launch was a dress rehearsal for a proof of concept multi launch taking place today for Army officials. The launcher sits on an FMTV chassis and functions as a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The system is remotely operated using non-invasive remote driving and fire control kits developed to allow demonstration of the concept without permanent alteration to the original vehicle.
The AML, for now, doesn’t operate alone but works in tandem with another manned system, said Rafferty. This organization will provide the Army a force multiplier and increase fire power.
“We see this as a wing man concept where you have a manned launcher that’s partnered with an unmanned launcher,” said Rafferty. “This unmanned launcher obviously doubles our firepower while reducing some of the force structure burden and reducing some of the risks to the force.”
This type of automation could also give the Army a chance to put longer range missiles onto the platform, giving the Army the opportunity to provide more depth to commanders on the battlefield in support of joint operations, Rafferty said.
Part of the demonstration looks to generate feedback from soldiers on the concept and design and identify physical and cyber security challenges for unmanned launchers.
The AML is a Long Range Precision Fires Cross Function Team, DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center and DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center Science and Technology initiative to develop and demonstrate an autonomous, unmanned, highly mobile launcher capable of being transported in a C-130 aircraft.
The current iteration of the AML uses existing vehicles, however concept art shows a vehicle worthy of a James Cameron movie. Rafferty said the Army is less than five years away from achieving the concept and will likely demonstrate capability within two years.