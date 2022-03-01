Not long after Staff Sgt. Kurtis Brown first came to Fort Sill from his home state of Louisiana, his car broke down.
Brown was in a new, unfamiliar place, with very little money, and he was now faced with a bank-breaking decision to either pay the $2,000 to fix the car, or go without a vehicle.
This was the first time Brown found help through Army Emergency Relief (AER).
“When I first did it, it was kind of embarrassing,” Brown said. “I had a really strong sense of pride, and I didn’t want to ask for help.”
The second time Brown needed help, he went to AER directly. Hurricane Ida had just blown through Louisiana and Brown, who remembered well the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, needed leave to help family and friends back home.
Brown received his second round of funds from Emergency Relief as a grant, meaning unlike the loan he had received early in his military career, Brown didn’t have to pay back the money he was given to go back home.
Brown received the grant as an officer, having already been on Fort Sill for some time.
“A lot of people think only privates and people who just started can get help from AER,” Brown said. “I always recommend it to anybody who says they need help. Anybody can get it.”
AER is a non-profit organization that works within the U.S. Military, offering financial assistance to soldiers who find themselves in an unforeseen need for any reason. The program provides both loans and grants for a wide variety of circumstances, including emergency travel, food, vehicle costs and repairs and funeral expenses, as well as a host of other issues that may come up in the course of a soldiers life.
The services offered by AER are not only available to active-duty military members, but to their dependents and to retired soldiers as well.
This year, AER is celebrating 80 years in operation. Tuesday will mark the official kick-off for the program’s yearly campaign to raise funds for its services, a campaign that will continue until May 13. The campaigns purpose is also to raise awareness among soldiers at Fort Sill about the value of the program, and the services it provides.
Lewis said that he hopes by the end of the campaign, every soldier on Fort Sill will know about AER and its services.
“This is about getting the word out,” Lewis said. “And to let every soldier know that AER is there for them.”
A celebration for the beginning of the campaign was held Monday at the Fort Sill Post Exchange. The celebration included free cake for attendees, informational pamphlets, and speeches from Ken Lewis, the financial readiness program manager and Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill garrison commander.
In his speech, Taylor urged soldiers to ask for help when they need it, without fear of embarrassment.
“It is not a sign of weakness,” Taylor said. “It’s a sign of strength to get hold of the problem early before it gets out of control.”
Taylor also spoke about the direct way donations to the program can go to assisting soldiers in need.
“For every dollar that’s donated to AER,” Taylor said. “90 cents goes back to the soldier.”