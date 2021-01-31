The Army’s People First initiative is a new name for core values that have long been a part of Army culture, top Army leaders said during a visit to Fort Sill last week.
Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston were here to push their message of People First — an initiative designed to restore unit cohesion and camaraderie, something McConville said the Army has gotten away from.
“The strength of the Army is its people,” McConville said in an interview with The Lawton Constitution. “When I talk about people, I’m talking about soldiers from the regular Army from the National Guard and reserve. I’m talking about our 249,000 Department of the Army civilians who make significant contributions. I’m talking about our families who enable our soldiers to serve and make great sacrifices. I’m also talking about our soldiers for life, which is our retirees and veterans who have played an incredible role in going out into the community and still support us.”
While fighting two wars and focusing on deployment and unit readiness over the individual for nearly two decades, McConville is pushing for a culture change within his ranks. He said providing caring leadership and safe and secure environment for every soldier are pillars of his People First message.
“It’s an important culture change,” McConville said. We bring in 130,000 soldiers into the Army each year and they represent society, but we want them to represent the Army, we want them to represent our values, and we are committed to making that happen and making sure that we provide as a safe and secure environment for every soldier that comes in.”
People First is not about coddling soldiers McConville said. The initiative is designed to provide tough, caring leadership to soldiers who will one day be asked to deploy for combat. Being treated with respect and dignity will encourage those soldiers to go to great lengths to serve their country.
It all starts with unit cohesion.
“The reason that people come into our Army is they want to be part of something bigger than themselves and that’s exactly what we provide,” McConville said. “We provide a purpose of being part of something bigger than yourself.
“They also want to be a member of a team and that’s what we are. We’re a bunch of teams of teams. We want them to be cohesive teams where everyone treats everyone with dignity, respect, and everyone takes care of each other. And that is a powerful enabler on the battlefield.”
A culture shift is just part of the initiative, said Fort Sill Commander Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper. He said the programs are also about instilling the Army values into each soldier.
“Yes, we have been on a tremendous op (operational) tempo,” Kamper said. “There’s a lot of factors at play, and what we’re finding is we’ve got to pause, and we’ve got to make sure that our culture is what we think it should be down at the lowest squad level.”
While on post, McConville, Grinston and Fort Sill leadership visited with soldiers to not only talk about the People First initiative but also to hand out commemorative coins and give several on-the-spot promotions to deserving soldiers. The chief of staff then called the newly promoted soldiers’ mothers to tell them how well their soldiers were doing.
Moments like these and other programs such as “This is my squad” and Fort Sill’s Diamond Leadership Academy are all designed to battle what the Army calls the “Three Corrosives.”
The Three Corrosives — suicide, sexual assault and sexual harassment, and the combination of racism and extremism — are elements McConville is looking to eradicate from his forces, especially in the aftermath of the Report of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, released Dec. 8.
As a result of the review, the Army fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment, The Associated Press reported.
The actions came after a year that saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents.
While the Army is using its Basic Leader Course to teach young, up-and-coming noncommissioned officers how to detect and combat the Three Corrosives, Fort Sill has developed its own academy to give senior NCOs and junior officers a refresher course in assisting soldiers who may show signs.
The Diamond Leadership Academy was developed by the 75th Artillery Brigade as a values-focused, three-day academy in which key leaders throughout the brigade speak on the importance of leading by example.
The Diamond Leader’s Academy includes lessons from the Brigade Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program representative, equal opportunity advisor, legal, as well as brigade and battalion leaders.
The academy sets the tone for all leaders and what the brigade expects of them by being proactive and setting the foundation early to help leaders grow and lead and mentor others.
So far, the academy is only a pilot program of Fort Sill and the 75th Artillery Brigade, but Lt. Col. Jason Atkinson believes it will go Army wide.
“I’m confident there’s a lot of smart people in the Army that are kind of doing this across the board,” Atkinson said. “We do hope that this model can be kind of used or morphed a little bit or modified based upon the installation in order to help. We’ve had an opportunity to share this with our higher headquarters down at Fort Hood, Texas, and other brigade commanders down there and the information exchange has been very positive.”
Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley said the initiatives are just reiterations of values he grew up with in the Army.
“These seem like new concepts but they’re not,” Burnley said. “They’re reiterations of old ideas — ownership of a squad. That’s what all this comes down to. Anyone can give an order, but a leader truly engages his soldiers.”