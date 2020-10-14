A 30-year-old Lawton man avoided his scheduled trial by pleading guilty to a January armed robbery.
Jeremy Scott Frost entered a blind plea Monday before Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth to felony charges of first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Neuwirth meted out a 20-year prison sentence to Frost for the robbery count and a concurrent 10-year sentence on the gun charge. He also received $4,028 in fines and court costs. Frost received credit for time served.
Frost and another man, Robert Phillip Brady Jr., 24, of Lawton, were charged in January with working in tandem to commit the robbery.
The men have since accepted guilt in robbing a woman on Lawton’s north side in mid-January while riding a white Denali bicycle and carrying three bags with her. She told police she was approached by two men with face tattoos. According to the probable cause affidavit, one man blocked her path and the second man pointed a revolver at her head. They stole her bags and bike before running inside a house.
Both men were discovered by police inside the home, along with the bicycle.
Brady pleaded guilty to his charges in August and received a 10-year prison sentence for the robbery charge and a five-year suspended sentence for the charge of committing a felony with a firearm with defaced ID number, records indicate.