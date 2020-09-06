A 28-year-old man is in jail after he was accused of robbing Cache Road Liquor of a bottle of whiskey at knifepoint.
When employees went after him, police said the man pulled a gun and threatened to shoot.
Nic Allen Gragg made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree robbery, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Police were called around 6:40 p.m. Aug. 31 to Cache Road Liquor, 2002 Cache Road, on the report of a possible robbery. Store employees told police the suspect was walking southbound on Northwest 20th Street and, according to the probable cause affidavit, he’d stolen a bottle of liquor and had threatened them with a handgun.
A man matching the suspect description was detained at Northwest Pershing Drive and Oak Avenue and he was identified as Gragg, the affidavit states. During a pat down for weapon, a 750 millimeter bottle of Jack Daniels was found in his pants’ waistband, along with a folding pocket knife.
Gragg told police he’d been accused of stealing “so he stole it,” according to the affidavit. He said that “if someone is going to accuse him of a crime, he’s going to do it,” the affidavit states.
Gragg was returned to the store and identified as the suspect. Employees Rafael Montez and Roy Hinds told police they saw Gragg come into the store, grab several bottles of liquor and then try to leave. Montez said when he confronted Gragg inside the store, he “became extremely confrontational with staff,” but was only able to leave the store with the one bottle of whiskey. Montez and Hinds followed him out of the store and both told police that Gragg pointed a black handgun at them and said “he would kill them.”
Gragg has a prior felony conviction from Stephens County in October 2018 for driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, according to Department of Corrections records.
Gragg is being held on $5,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 9, records indicate.