Lawton’s Armed Forces Day celebrations return with the annual parade and celebration Saturday.
The parade is billed as the largest and longest-running Armed Forces Day parade in the nation by organizer Krista Ratliff.
The parade will begin near Central Plaza and proceed down Southwest C Avenue, turning north on 11th Street where it will proceed to Northwest Ferris Avenue, turning back to the east before entering Elmer Thomas Park at 3rd Street.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the annual event, wants to make the event feel like an all-day party.
Visitors will enjoy a complete celebration of the community with food, fun and entertainment, according to Ratliff.
Elmer Thomas Park will play host to the remainder of the celebration and will feature artillery displays from Fort Sill, free face painting, three different musical acts and several food trucks.
“This means so much to the people in our community because it is our one time of the year that we can celebrate the military forces that work to keep our freedom sacred and make sure we’re protected,” Ratliff said. “Although this is a lot of work for the chamber staff and the community to put together, the community really looks forward to celebrating it.”
The parade and the celebration are free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the parade can line up on Southwest C Avenue or 11th Street along the parade route.
For more information about the parade or the celebration, email info@visitlawtonok.com.