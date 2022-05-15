The big guns will be out in more ways than one on Saturday for the return of Lawton’s Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration.
“This is the longest running and largest Armed Forces Day Parade in the nation,” Krista Ratliff, the president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce said.
Ratliff is helping co-plan the parade alongside Convention and Visitors Bureau Office Manager Chelsea Rogers.
“This year we are doing a complete celebration of our community by not having any specific grand marshal,” Ratliff said. “It’s an election year this year so we didn’t want to feature any one person or thing, we just wanted to celebrate everyone.”
So far, the parade has 45 entrants. On average, the parade usually draws around 75 entrants.
“We’re fully expecting to get quite a bit more in next week, too. Usually that last week we get several that come in,” Rogers said.
One exciting new prospect this year comes in the form of a jet flyover in conjunction with Altus Air Force Base.
“People should be able to see that somewhere between 10 – 11 a.m.,” Ratliff said.
The parade will line up at Central Plaza around 10 a.m. and will travel down Southwest C Avenue to 11th Street before turning down Northwest Ferris Avenue and ending at the 3rd Street entrance to Elmer Thomas Park.
“We’re going to have free face painting and free balloon animal artists at the park after the parade,” Ratliff said. “There will be three different musical acts, and we have eight food trucks registered so far. We want people to come out and make a day of it.”
There also will be static displays of artillery set up by soldiers from Fort Sill, who will be on hand to discuss the big guns with community members.
Entrants in the parade and vendors for the park celebration are still being accepted and any local businesses or nonprofits that are interested can sign up by calling the chamber at 355-3541 or go online to lawtonfortsillchamber.com.
“This means so much to the people in our community because it is our one time of the year that we can celebrate the military forces that work to keep our freedom sacred and make sure we’re protected,” Ratliff said. “Although this is a lot of work for the chamber staff and the community to put together, the community really looks forward to celebrating it.”
For more information about the parade or the celebration, email info@visitlawtonok.com.