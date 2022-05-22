Patriotism can take spirit at an early age.
It often is borne from traditions and a sense of community.
With a day geared towards honoring and celebrating the United States Armed Forces, it finds its way into the hearts of the young when immersed in its activities.
As she stood next to her brother, Nichy, celebrating his fourth birthday Saturday, to push his abilities against the inflatable Xtreme Sports Challenge and resistance, Jimmie Cook, 3, offered two insights into who she is.
“I’m a princess,” she said before standing at attention and saluting as if she were addressing her commanding officer.
Coming at the end of Saturday’s Armed Forces Day Celebration at Elmer Thomas Park, it’s fitting to remember how it began: with a parade through downtown Lawton.
Fort Sill soldiers and heavy equipment associated with protecting the nation made its path along Southwest C Avenue to Heroes Boulevard and journeyed to the park. Billed as the largest and longest-running Armed Forces Day parade in the country, the event is an annual feast of all the hues of the reds, whites and blues.
Along with the military pomp and circumstance were car clubs, a marching band, tractors large and small and even a full-size Lawton-Fort Sill Shriner driving a pocket-sized van.
And there was candy.
More than enough candy for the kids who raced from curbside to parade route in races to collect the candy-coated joy awaiting them.
But it wasn’t just candy the kids were craving. With small American flags in each hand, Daniel Wood, 6, danced and hollered with excitement at the men and woman in camouflage who walked past him. Instead of filling his belly with candy, he fed his soul with patriotic spirit.
Matt McLaughlin provided propulsion for his 18-month-old daughter Gracie’s little pink hot rod as they made their own parade along the sidewalk to match the Armed Forces Day parade running parallel. After six years in the Navy he now serves in the Army Civil Service.
McLaughlin said it was once him being feted on this annual holiday, he understands its boost to morale. Now, it’s his time to honor those who serve. It’s something being passed to Gracie.
That’s how traditions continue.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.