Guns, drums and ammo aplenty

Anadarko Police inventory the six long rifles, three drum magazines and around 4,000 rounds of ammunition inside the Camaro driven by Brett Allen Howard when arrested for eluding police on Sept. 29.

 Courtesy Apache Police Department

ANADARKO — A Sept. 29 disturbance at a Caddo County sports complex between a man and a woman preceded a high-speed chase that ended with the Arizona man escaping.

However, when he returned two days later armed with several rifles and ammunition, Apache police were able to make the arrest.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

