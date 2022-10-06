ANADARKO — A Sept. 29 disturbance at a Caddo County sports complex between a man and a woman preceded a high-speed chase that ended with the Arizona man escaping.
However, when he returned two days later armed with several rifles and ammunition, Apache police were able to make the arrest.
Now, Brett Allen Howard is in jail on $20,000 bond.
Howard is accused of being involved in a verbal disturbance Sept. 29 at the Apache Sports Complex. Apache Police Officer Ben Lehew ended up pursuing Howard, who was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, according to the probable cause affidavit. A chase followed and speeds exceeded well over 110 mph before Howard was able to elude officers onto a Caddo County road and, finally, onto Oklahoma 19.
It was learned that Howard was stopped in Jefferson County in the Camaro that same night for speeding. While speaking with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy, Howard admitted, “I ran from the Apache Police tonight,” the affidavit states. He was released with a warning and the sheriff contacted Apache Police.
Two days later, Howard returned to Apache driving the Camaro and Officer Richard Jones stopped Howard and arrested him for felony eluding, according to the affidavit. During impound of the car, police recovered two dogs and located a loaded .45 caliber handgun, six long rifles, three drum magazines and around 4,000 rounds of ammunition inside the Camaro.
During an interview with police, Howard said he and the woman had gotten into an argument about his dogs running around the sports complex, the affidavit states. He said he thought he heard a gunshot and grabbed the handgun but didn’t point it at anyone.
Howard told police he’d drunk a beer around that time and he’d gotten angry when he drove off. When he saw the police unit get behind him, he said “he had made a decision to refuse to willfully and intentionally stop for the traffic stop … he had thought that ‘I want to see my family before I go to jail, so I decided to take off,’” according to the affidavit.
The reason why he came back to town, according to Howard, was because “he wanted to come and turn himself in,” the affidavit states. He said the guns in the car were for a planned shooting trip with family members, Lehew stated.
On Monday, Howard, 53, of Oracle, Az., made his initial appearance in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and eluding/attempting to elude a police officer, records indicate.
Howard returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 for his preliminary hearing conference.