Lawton police are looking into a Wednesday afternoon incident where a father-in-law is accused of waving a gun and threatening to shoot his son-in-law outside a local business.
Officers were called around 1 p.m. to West End Drug, 7210 Cache Road, on the report of a possible assault with a weapon. LPD Officer Marcus Ward said he met with a man who said his father-in-law had pointed a gun at him shortly before their arrival.
The man said he was working on the landscape outside the store when his father-in-law showed up, waved a gun at him and yelled he was going to shoot him, according to the report. When he said he was going to call police, the man with the weapon fled in a white Hyundai Sonata, Ward said.
There had been a dispute from a couple of weeks ago between the men regarding money, the report states.
No injuries were reported.