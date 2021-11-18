Investigators said an argument about a man’s cheating led to a an assault and, ultimately, jail for a Lawton man.
Michael James Jones, 26, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and domestic abuse – assault and battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of disrupting/preventing/interrupting an emergency phone call, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Police were initially called Saturday night to a possible stabbing in the 2400 block of Northwest 23rd Street and arrived to find Jones outside with his right hand wrapped in a towel, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The woman who called 911 said Jones is her child’s father and had been staying with her while they tried to work things out. That night, they had an argument over her allegations he’d been cheating on her, the affidavit states. She said he’d been violent in the past so she grabbed a kitchen knife for protection.
She said he struck her several times and officers noticed bruising around her eye, according to the affidavit. At some point, she said, he flashed his pistol at her with the handle in his hand “in a suggestive way” that made her fearful.
She called 911 several times but she could only be heard screaming on some calls and at one point, Jones was heard telling the operator there was no emergency, the affidavit states.
The woman said she put the knife between them to prevent further injury and he cut his hand on the knife. When he realized he was cut, Jones fled the home.
Police found a Glock handgun magazine in Jones’ jacket pocket but the gun was not found, according to the affidavit.
Jones had two outstanding warrants from Mississippi, one for domestic abuse and another for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, according to investigators. He has a prior felony conviction from November 2013 in Warren County, Miss., for possession of a weapon on educational property, records indicate.
Held on $30,000 bond, Jones returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.