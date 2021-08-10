A Lawton woman is in jail on $10,000 bond for felony assault with a deadly weapon.
The charges stem from a domestic dispute Thursday that turned violent when Danesha Anderson attempted to run over the father of her child with a car.
Lawton police were called to the 6400 block of Northwest Oak on a report of a woman hitting a man with a vehicle, according to court records. The man told officers Anderson, the mother of his child, had hit him with her car. He told officers she had attempted to hit him twice before but missed, hitting him on the third attempt.
According to reports, officers watched surveillance footage and saw Anderson’s vehicle enter the apartment complex as the man was coming down the stairs. Anderson got out of her vehicle, then returned to the vehicle and made a u-turn in the parking lot. Officers said she gained speed and aimed for the man. He was able to dodge that attempt, but Anderson hit a nearby car. She then backed up and tried again, this time hitting the man and “throwing his body over the hood.” She then left.
Officers located Anderson at her home where she admitted to hitting the man “because of what he was saying and yelling at her.” Anderson was placed under arrest and charged with felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Anderson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 2.