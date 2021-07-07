CARNEGIE — An argument over dog ownership turned into an assault and arrest for a Caddo County man.
Jayson Hunter Schmidt, 23, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree burglary as well as a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate. The burglary charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Schmidt for allegations of his role in a May 5 incident in Carnegie.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a woman told police she’d received a call from Schmidt’s father earlier in the evening regarding a dog she’d received from the mother of her deceased uncle. She said he threatened to come and take the dog and also threatened to slap her. She said this is when violence began.
Schmidt showed up at the home soon after and, she said, he tried to push his way in through the back door, the affidavit states. She stepped into the doorway and told him he wasn’t coming into the house. She said he was going to take the dog.
While pushing in the door, she said Schmidt pulled out a collapsible baton and threatened destruction, including to burn the house down, according to the affidavit. He then said he’d be back in five minutes then punched her in the mouth she said.
Police noted there was swelling to the right side of her lower lip, along with a small cut.
Schmidt was taken into custody on Monday.