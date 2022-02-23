All facilities managed by the City of Lawton will close at 5 p.m. today, then have a delayed opening on Thursday of noon. Those facilities also will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
==
LATS will not operate any of its services today because of weather conditions. Officials plan to start Thursday services at noon, but will re-assess the situation Thursday morning before determining if buses will run.
If operated, Thursday’s service will include the para-transit and Fort Sill shuttle as normal, but fixed routes will only operate its counterclockwise service on inclement weather routes. Information is available at www.ridelats.com
==
Municipal Court has rescheduled court dates that were scheduled for today and Thursday. All court dates/times scheduled for today will be rescheduled to March 23, while those set for Thursday will be moved to March 24. Information is available by contacting Municipal Court at (580) 581-3265.
==
Cameron University has closed its Lawton and Duncan campuses today because of road conditions. The closure means that all course formats are cancelled and offices are closed.
==
Lawton Community Theatre has rescheduled its student performance of "Toy Camp" for 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday March 8 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris Ave.
==
Fort Sill officials said only key and essential personnel will report on Thursday. All other facility hours will remain the same as they are today: All DFACs will have normal operating hours; all AFFES facilities are closed except for the Sheridan Express at Mow-Way Road, which will close at 4 p.m. All DFMWR facilities are closed, as is the commissary. Appointments at Reynolds Army Community Clinic will be rescheduled. All Fort Sill roads are RED, with hazardous driving conditions.
==
Lawton Public Schools will remain on remote learning Thursday.
==
Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris, will remain closed Thursday due to weather. Normal hours are expected to resume Friday.
==
The City of Lawton's solid waste division will begin curbside residential bulk collections Thursday for Area 4, weather permitting. All solid waste operations will continue Thursday, weather permitting, including residential cart collection for Area 3. The landfill also will be open regular hours. Information is available by calling 581-3428.
==