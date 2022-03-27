Being a volunteer firefighter takes bravery, resolve and perhaps most importantly dedication.
Chris Jones, who joined the Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department in 2003, knows a thing about the kind of dedication it takes to respond to wildfire at a moment’s notice with no reward other than the knowledge that you are keeping your community safe.
In his nearly two decades with the department, the last 12 of those were spent as the department chief. Despite those years of experience, Jones said he has never seen a fire season like the one Comanche County, and its’ surrounding counties, are experiencing.
“It has definitely taken a toll on our guys as far as morale goes,” Jones said. “Being out there fighting fires for numerous hours a day, multiple days a week is hard. But I would say it has also brought our guys closer together. Anytime you’re putting your life in someone else’s hands it brings you closer together.”
The Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department is not lacking for manpower. It has 20 volunteer firefighters, the maximum allowed by the State of Oklahoma. But it is stretched in other ways.
“It has hurt our budget and really stretched us thin. One of the main things that is hurting us right now is fuel costs. Fuel has gone up tremendously. Another is the repairs to our trucks from these fires. We’re having to replace tires from running over mesquite and thorns and then you just have the wear and tear,” Jones said.
The fires also have Jones thinking about the personal protective equipment his crew wears. While around half of the crew is wearing new gear, the other half is wearing gear that is nearly 10 years old.
“We’re actually in a bit of a better spot than a lot of the area departments because we were able to buy some new gear about five years ago,” Jones said. “We’re really lucky in Indiahoma because our community will always come together to help us when we need it. We’ve had several monetary donations come in this past week. And there are people bringing us waters, Gatorades and snacks.”
Jones said it will take a lot of rain and moisture before the area sees an end to the increased number of fires that have been flaring up recently. There are steps the community can take to help prevent wildfires.
“Definitely we would like to say don’t throw any cigarettes out. Also, always check your chains on your trailers because if those drag on the road it can cause sparks. I would also say avoid parking in taller grass, because that grass could come into contact with your catalytic converter and spark a fire,” Jones said. “And of course, don’t burn anything outdoors especially when we’re in a burn ban. But that also goes for things like cutting and welding.”
Bobby Claborn, the Apache Volunteer Fire Chief has been struggling with manpower for his department.
“We have 14 volunteers right now. Normally we try and keep around 20, but times are hard. It’s hard to get volunteers right now so a lot of our departments in the area are short staffed. Plus, most people here work out of town, so it is hard to find people with the time,” Claborn said.
Out at the Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Volunteer Chief Jason Stoner is facing similar staffing problems.
“I have a total of 11 right now, including myself. I’d like to have more. I’d like to get to a minimum of 15 at least. It’s really hard in our area because it is so small,” Stoner said.
Like Jones, Stoner said his department also faces funding problems.
“A lot of our volunteer fire departments out here are on shoestring budgets,” Stoner said. “We get a little bit of tax money from the county, but we mostly run off of donations. I would tell people don’t be afraid to donate to your local volunteer fire department. We need your support. Donations help us get gear, keep the lights on and repair our vehicles — which have been taking a beating lately. Just please support your volunteer fire departments.”