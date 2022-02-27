The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has announced the recipients of its 2022 Academic All-State Awards.
These 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 397 nominations statewide, are from 75 schools in 67 Oklahoma school districts.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 36th annual Academic Awards Celebration.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an ACT composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
Area winners include: Reagin Roudebush, Altus; Caleb Campbell, Fletcher; Gavin Sonnenberg, Frederick; Justin Strickland, Eisenhower High School, Lawton; Emily Masters, MacArthur High School, Lawton; and Luke Tolle, Marlow.
The awards ceremony will be televised statewide May 28 and 29 by OETA, the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority. For more information, call the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence office at 405-236-0006 or visit its website at ofe.org.