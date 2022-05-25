WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS — Two area residents are among the students who qualified for the honor rolls at Midwestern State University.
Braelyn Ringwald, Lawton, was named to the President’s Honor Roll, while Dalton McDonald, Geronimo, qualified for the Provost’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must complete 12 hours in a semester with no grade lower than A (4.0). A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost’s Honor Roll.