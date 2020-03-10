TAHLEQUAH, OK — Northeastern State University has announced that 846 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B. Below listed by city are those named from the area.
Those named to the spring 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll include:
Altus: Megan Porter; Anadarko: Abby L. Trabert; Frederick: Tea R. Janz, Taylor R. Stacey: Hobart: Charlotte R. Block: Lawton: Kirstie N. Spaulding