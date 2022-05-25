MANCHESTER, NH — Area residents were among the students who were named to the Winter 2022 Dean’s List and President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Brittany MacDonald, Lawton, and Kaylee Mackey, Altus, were named to the Dean’s List. To qualify, full time students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7 or more. Those students include: Lawton: Stephanie Hoffman-Kuszmaul, Skye Hendershot, James Davis, Jesse Martin, David Okeeffe; Fort Sill: Jimilynn Anderson, Sydney Rocheleau; Altus: Desiree Scarbrough, Stephanie Haworth, Jessica Cintron; Cache: Sabrina Vickers; Duncan: Tina Pierce, Hannah Bell, Abigail Lopez; Elgin: Kasandra Mathews, Christopher Moreno; Fletcher: Jared Teel; Geronimo: Joao Borges; Roosevelt: John Anderson, Tammy Anderson.