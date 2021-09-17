Lawton and area residents are among the students named to the Summer 2021 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Students include: Amber Wren, Khalia Milton, Donald Powell and Myoshi Lee, all of Lawton; Tyler Justice and Dahlia Need, Fort Sill; Amanda Villwock, Altus; Tazia Tate, Anadarko; Erica Hancock and Hannah Bell, Duncan; and Kasandra Mathews, Elgin.
To qualify, full-time students must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.